Alabama’s gubernatorial candidate profiles: Dave Thomas

The mayor of Springville, former legislator, and business owner for 30 years, Dave Thomas is...
The mayor of Springville, former legislator, and business owner for 30 years, Dave Thomas is now in the running to be the republican Gubernatorial nominee. He’s checking all the boxes when it comes to having the experience for the job as the state’s governor.(Erin Davis)
By Erin Davis
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The mayor of Springville, former legislator, and business owner for 30 years, Dave Thomas is now running to be the Republican gubernatorial nominee. He’s checking all the boxes when it comes to having the experience for the job as the state’s governor.

“I’m just not wanting to stick my head in the sand and pretend challenges don’t exist,” said Thomas. “Because not only are you ignoring the challenges, but you ignore the opportunities.”

Thomas believes in many of the same policies as other conservative candidates. He says he’s pro-birth, against Medicaid expansion, and wants to cut taxes for Alabamians.

“Remove the grocery tax and abolish the income tax,” he said. “And what better, greater way to help families, to help taxpayers than ease that tax burden.”

But Thomas says he’s different from the rest because he supports the decriminalization and legalization of cannabis for recreational use.

“I maintain that if you’re being responsible, then your freedom should not be impeded. I mean, we have laws on the books for those who engage in irresponsible behavior,” said Thomas.

He hopes his 420 platform will help him on May 24 when voters are at the polls.

Dave Thomas is running to be the Republican gubernatorial nominee. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

