Alabama’s gubernatorial candidate profiles: Dean Odle

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Dean Odle has been a pastor for 35 years. He says his campaign is all about protecting freedoms.

“There’s just a lot of things in our country where the federal government is now overreaching, and they are taking authority they don’t have, that the Constitution does not give them, and the states have those rights and that authority, and we’ve just got to take them back,” said Odle.

Odle is against vaccine mandates and says freedom of health is important. He says after being removed from some online platforms, Odle says freedom of speech needs to be better protected as well.

“When I decided to run for governor, they shut me down, they terminated my channel because I talk about the early treatment protocols, I talk about the vaccines,” said Odle.

Odle says health care freedoms could be extended by taking a closer look at Medicaid expansion.

“We would have to make sure that within that bill and within that process that we would save our rural hospitals and make sure we help our veterans if they need help,” he said.

He wants to protect the youngest Alabamians, those being the unborn and students. The Legislature passed the Numeracy Act to help teachers better teach math, but Odle says he would replace the state’s curriculum.

“Parents can’t even help their children with their homework. So this is ridiculous. The Numeracy Act should have never happened,” said Odle.

Allowing parents to choose where their students go to school is another one of the many freedoms Odle wants to protect for Alabamians.

