Biscuits postpone Tuesday night’s game against Blue Wahoos

The Montgomery Biscuits have postponed their Tuesday night matchup against the Pensacola Blue...
The Montgomery Biscuits have postponed their Tuesday night matchup against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.(Source: WSFA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Biscuits have postponed their Tuesday night matchup against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos due to “adherence to Minor League Baseball’s health and safety protocols.”

The teams will work toward rescheduling the game, but no date has been given.

The Biscuits said those who purchased tickets to the game will be able to exchange them for any other home game of the 2022 season.

