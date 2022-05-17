Coffee County man kills dogs, then tosses carcasses from bridge, investigators claim

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Coffee Springs man faces charges that he brutally shot several dogs on Monday in the immediate area of his home, then tossed their carcasses from a bridge.

Michael Kelly, 45, is jailed on Cruelty to Animal allegations, a misdemeanor.

Coffee County Chief Deputy Ronnie Whitworth early Tuesday said he lacked immediate access to reports because the investigation is ongoing.

“However, I can say several dogs were shot, apparently strays that had taken up around the suspect’s home and we believe Kelly, after killing the animals, threw them from a bridge,” Chief Whitworth told WTVY News 4.

He said neighbors complained to deputies who began an expanding investigation that includes recovery of the remains.

Records on Tuesday morning showed Kelly is jailed, awaiting bond to be set.

