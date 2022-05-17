Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Crypto billionaire backs congressional hopeful in Oregon primary race

Political newcomer Carrick Flynn is setting fundraising records in the Democratic race for a congressional nomination.
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Oregon voters are now used to seeing political ads from Carrick Flynn.

The congressional candidate said he grew up in poverty leading him to spend years of his life working to help impoverished nations.

“My family never really recovered from the homelessness that came after the flood I experienced when I was 9 years old, and I don’t really want any child to go through that,” Flynn said.

Flynn also advised Congress and the White House on pandemic planning, but it’s his political fundraising that has caught the attention of government spending research group Open Secrets.

Open Secrets government spending researcher Andrew Mayersohn said he has received a number of request to look into Flynn’s fundraising. He found the political novice received $10.2 million from one super PAC. The Protect Our Future PAC is backed by crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried.

“They spent more on his candidacy than any other super PAC has ever spent on a single House primary,” Mayersohn said.

Flynn has also received $1 million from the House Majority PAC tied to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Open Secrets said it’s unusual for that PAC to invest so much money in a primary race.

“While they have spent small amounts on in the past, it’s usually not been more than 100 thousand dollars, and they’ve spent more than $1 million on this race,” Mayersohn said.

Flynn said he has never spoken to Pelosi, or Bankman-Fried. He said he has worked on pandemic planning with Sam’s brother Gabe Bankman-Fried and speculates that was a reason for the record contribution.

The House Majority PAC Communications Director CJ Warnke sent the statement:

Flynn’s opponent, Oregon State Rep. Andrea Salinas (D-Lake Oswego), points to her track record working on state abortion rights and limiting carbon emissions.

“I have really been serving this community and delivering for this community on a number of issues that are important to the voters of the sixth congressional district,” Salinas said.

The new district seat is expected to be a challenge for Republicans to win in November’s general election. Polling analysis group 538 reports it leans Democrat by 7 points.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police have charged a man after a car theft and pursuit with officers Friday.
Court records: Man charged following Montgomery theft, police pursuit
Calvin Griffin, 19, (L) and Trayontez Love, 17, (R) are facing charges after a robbery Friday...
2 men charged in Montgomery armed robbery
Katrinnah Darden graduated from the Jones School of Law at Faulkner University.
Montgomery 19-year-old graduates law school
Rodney Palmer, 33, was recaptured shortly after escaping from a court transport Monday morning...
Man who escaped during Montgomery court transport recaptured
Chefs wait to find out if they've won the 2022 Alabama Seafood Cook-Off.
Winner named in 2022 Alabama Seafood Cook-Off

Latest News

Republican gubernatorial candidate Dean Odle has been a pastor for 35 years. He says his...
Alabama’s gubernatorial candidate profiles: Dean Odle
Republican gubernatorial candidate Donald Trent Jones says his campaign is focused on...
Alabama’s Gubernatorial candidate profiles: Donald Trent Jones
Primary elections in Alabama are quickly approaching, and WSFA 12 News wants to keep you...
Primary candidate profiles to air on WSFA 12 News in coming days
Sen. Ted Cruz argued a section of a 2002 law makes candidates think twice about lending money...
Supreme Court rules for Sen. Cruz in campaign finance case
The judge’s order stops the state from enforcing bans on gender-affirming medications while the...
Alabama leaders react to judge blocking transgender medication law