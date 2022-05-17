Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

East Alabama Health reinstates medical-grade mask requirement in all facilities

(Pixabay)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - East Alabama Health is now requiring medical-grade masks in all of its facilities - including East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and Valley.

This reinstatement decision comes after 58 of 67 Alabama counties entered a “moderate” transition level or higher. Lee County is at a high rate at 10.7 percent.

This masking requirement goes into effect Tuesday, May 17, and applies to visitors and staff at all East Alabama Health locations.

Green level visitation within the organization, which began on April 18, will remain in place for the time being, but is subject to change if the transmission level increases and is sustained for a period of time.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police have charged a man after a car theft and pursuit with officers Friday.
Court records: Man charged following Montgomery theft, police pursuit
A Montgomery man is dead following a two-vehicle crash Saturday.
Motorcyclist in fatal Montgomery crash identified
Missing Montgomery teen found safe
Calvin Griffin, 19, (L) and Trayontez Love, 17, (R) are facing charges after a robbery Friday...
2 men charged in Montgomery armed robbery
Katrinnah Darden graduated from the Jones School of Law at Faulkner University.
Montgomery 19-year-old graduates law school

Latest News

Primary elections in Alabama are quickly approaching, and WSFA 12 News wants to keep you...
Primary candidate profiles to air on WSFA 12 News in coming days
Here in the capital city mothers are teaming up with non-profits and churches to meet the needs...
Mothers partner with non-profits, churches to ease formula shortage crisis
The mayor of Springville, former legislator, and business owner for 30 years, Dave Thomas is...
Alabama’s gubernatorial candidate profiles: Dave Thomas
Web Extra: Gubernatorial candidate Dave Thomas
Web Extra: Gubernatorial candidate Dave Thomas
Missing Montgomery teen found safe