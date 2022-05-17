Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Emergency missing child alert issued for Montgomery teen

Harelanna McCreless, 17, is believed to be in danger.
Harelanna McCreless, 17, is believed to be in danger.((Source: ALEA))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are seeking the public’s help in finding Harleanna “Harley” Michelle McCreless.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, McCreless, 17, was last seen on May 3 around 7 p.m. in the area of Court Street. She is described as being 5′8″ and weighing 150 lbs. She was last seen wearing a purple hoodie and gray jogging pants.

ALEA says McCreless is believed to be in danger.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of McCreless, please call Montgomery police at 334-625-2553 or 911.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police have charged a man after a car theft and pursuit with officers Friday.
Court records: Man charged following Montgomery theft, police pursuit
Calvin Griffin, 19, (L) and Trayontez Love, 17, (R) are facing charges after a robbery Friday...
2 men charged in Montgomery armed robbery
Katrinnah Darden graduated from the Jones School of Law at Faulkner University.
Montgomery 19-year-old graduates law school
Rodney Palmer, 33, was recaptured shortly after escaping from a court transport Monday morning...
Man who escaped during Montgomery court transport recaptured
Chefs wait to find out if they've won the 2022 Alabama Seafood Cook-Off.
Winner named in 2022 Alabama Seafood Cook-Off

Latest News

A Jackson Public School student receives a bandage on the arm after receiving a children's dose...
FDA clears COVID booster shot for healthy kids ages 5 to 11
A Montgomery man is dead following a two-vehicle crash Saturday.
Motorcyclist in fatal Montgomery crash identified
Suspect arrested in murder of Phenix City hospital employee
Suspect arrested in murder of Phenix City hospital employee
Michael Kelly booking photo
Coffee County man kills dogs, then tosses carcasses from bridge, investigators claim