Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

‘Inflation is a big concern’: Economics professor shares recession concerns

We could be on the brink of a recession, according to financial experts. (Source: WILX)
By Ta'Niyah Jordan and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Prices are going up on almost everything these days, and financial experts believe the U.S. could be on the brink of a recession.

“Now would be a good time to look for work along with savings -- always having a cushion of saving, if possible,” said Michigan State University Professor of Economics Dr. Antonio Doblas-Madrid.

WILX reports that if a recession hits the country, the job market will weaken, making a recovery a lot harder.

Doblas-Madrid said the economy is already seeing areas of weakness causing concern.

“The stock market is falling; it has had a very bad start of the year, especially with technology stocks,” Doblas-Madrid said. “And inflation is becoming a very big concern.”

Inflation has been a topic of concern, with financial analysts discussing increasing interest rates that could cause an economic slowdown and higher unemployment rates.

“The economy slows down; firms are producing less and selling less. Therefore, they are also hiring fewer workers,” Doblas-Madrid said.

Financial experts have said inflation has already started eating into consumers’ savings and spending accounts. Companies have also started to cut jobs because of staffing issues, one of the biggest impacts of a recession.

Doblas-Madrid said consumers should create a monthly budget, cut back where possible, and get more than one income stream to help them get through a recession.

Copyright 2022 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police have charged a man after a car theft and pursuit with officers Friday.
Court records: Man charged following Montgomery theft, police pursuit
A Montgomery man is dead following a two-vehicle crash Saturday.
Motorcyclist in fatal Montgomery crash identified
Missing alert for Montgomery teen canceled
Calvin Griffin, 19, (L) and Trayontez Love, 17, (R) are facing charges after a robbery Friday...
2 men charged in Montgomery armed robbery
Katrinnah Darden graduated from the Jones School of Law at Faulkner University.
Montgomery 19-year-old graduates law school

Latest News

Michael Sussmann is accused of misleading the FBI’s then-general counsel, James Baker, during a...
Clinton campaign lawyer sought to ‘use’ FBI, prosecutor says
FILE - The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, Monday, April 25, 2022, in San Diego.
Musk wars with Twitter over his buyout deal - on Twitter
Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians are living with soldiers beneath a...
Fall of Mariupol appears at hand; fighters leave steel plant
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal...
Powell: Fed to keep hiking rates until it controls inflation
The popular streaming service is getting ready to announce a new ad-backed tier.
Disney+ won’t take ads for alcohol or politics