Man found shot on Montgomery’s Carmichael Road

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating after a man was found shot Tuesday afternoon.

Details are limited, but police and fire medics responded to the 5100 block of Carmichael Road around 2 p.m. on reports of a person having been shot.

On the scene, first responders found the victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

No other details were immediately available as the investigation continues.

