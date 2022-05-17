Mothers partner with non-profits, churches to ease formula shortage crisis

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mothers in the Montgomery area are teaming up with non-profits and churches to meet the needs of babies across the River Region.

Pastor Richard Williams with Metropolitan United Methodist Church on Rosa L. Parks Avenue has heard from mothers, fathers, and even grandparents directly impacted by the nationwide infant formula shortage.

“It’s caused them to request prayer. It’s caused them to be really stressed in those moments,” Williams explained.

To help, the church has partnered with Montgomery Formula Relief. Local moms organized the group to buy formula for local mothers. Williams says the church will help provide the donations to families in need.

“Here at the Beacon Center, we’re known as food people, we’re known as people who help our neighbors, as we look to remove the barriers that our neighbors are experiencing,” Williams said. “And so, right here at 3091 Gaston Avenue, we’re excited to be able to use our collaboration, our partnerships with DoorDash, to be able to deliver a formula to mothers that are in need, and those who need the formula, as well as supporting those amazing organizations who are continuing to step up.”

The pastor believes this demonstrates the power of partnerships in the Capital City to make sure no one goes without. He hopes the partnership will inspire others to get involved.

“It reminds us that we are the beacon of hope, that we can come together and we can be a part of the change that we want to see,” said Williams. “I’m just so thankful that I had a mother that was able to care for me, and that we’re going to be able to walk alongside of other mothers and caregivers right here in the capital city to provide this bit of hope and help.”

Parents seeking formula, can fill out the Montgomery Formula Relief form indicating their needs.

Montgomery Formula Relief will have donated formula on-hand for pick up at Express-O of Love Diaper Pickup event Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Community Congregational Church, located at 3481 South Court Street.

