Motorcyclist in fatal Montgomery crash identified

A Montgomery man is dead following a two-vehicle crash Saturday.
A Montgomery man is dead following a two-vehicle crash Saturday.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified a motorcyclist who died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday.

According to Montgomery police, Lance Knighton, 38, was fatally injured after the 2004 Honda Shadow motorcycle he was driving was involved in a crash with another vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured, police added.

The crash happened in the 700 block of Madison Avenue around 3:50 a.m. Police say Knighton was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information surrounding the crash has been released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

