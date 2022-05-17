Motorcyclist in fatal Montgomery crash identified
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified a motorcyclist who died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday.
According to Montgomery police, Lance Knighton, 38, was fatally injured after the 2004 Honda Shadow motorcycle he was driving was involved in a crash with another vehicle.
The driver of the second vehicle was not injured, police added.
The crash happened in the 700 block of Madison Avenue around 3:50 a.m. Police say Knighton was pronounced dead at the scene.
No additional information surrounding the crash has been released.
