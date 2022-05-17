Advertise
Nearing records this week

Mid-90s likely Wednesday, Thursday and Friday
By Tyler Sebree
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The heat will get turned up a notch for the second half of the week. Highs go from near 90 degrees today to the middle 90s Wednesday thru Friday.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will flirt with record heat.
Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will flirt with record heat.(WSFA 12 News)

The increase in heat will be a result of dry conditions, a good helping of sunshine and humidity that’s certainly noticeable, but isn’t too high -- the higher the humidity the harder it is to get into the middle and upper 90s.

With a forecast of 95° or 96 Wednesday, Thursday and Friday we will threaten those day’s all-time record highs in Montgomery. The record for those days is 97 degrees.

It will be dry through Friday before rain and storms return this weekend.
It will be dry through Friday before rain and storms return this weekend.(WSFA 12 News)

In case you’re wondering, those records were all set 60 years ago in 1962!

Since the humidity won’t be overly high, there won’t be much of a heat index concern. The “feels like” values will be a degree or two above the actual temperatures. At least that’s a positive about this kind of heat in May, right?

The heat relaxes this weekend as a result of an influx of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. That will add more humidity to the air, but it also brings a chance of showers and storms.

Quiet weather for the rest of the workweek.
Quiet weather for the rest of the workweek.(WSFA 12 News)

It won’t rain everywhere or all weekend, but the chance of scattered wet weather looks like a good bet both Saturday and Sunday. For that reason we’ve dropped highs into the lower 90s on Saturday and middle 80s on Sunday.

A chance of showers and storms continues into next week with moisture levels staying high enough to keep wet weather a possibility.

