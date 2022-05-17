Prattville city councilman arrested

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville city councilman has been arrested, according to Chief Magistrate Charlotte Griffith.

Griffith confirmed the arrest of District 2 Councilman Marcus Jackson on a misdemeanor menacing charge.

Jackson turned himself in at the Autauga County Metro Jail and has since been released on his own recognizance.

The circumstances surrounding the charge are not yet known.

Jackson represents District 2.

