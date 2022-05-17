Advertise
Prattville city councilman arrested

Prattville City Councilman Marcus Jackson was arrested on a misdemeanor menacing charge.
Prattville City Councilman Marcus Jackson was arrested on a misdemeanor menacing charge.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville city councilman has been arrested, according to Chief Magistrate Charlotte Griffith.

Griffith confirmed the arrest of District 2 Councilman Marcus Jackson on a misdemeanor menacing charge.

Jackson turned himself in at the Autauga County Metro Jail and has since been released on his own recognizance.

The circumstances surrounding the charge are not yet known.

Jackson represents District 2.

