Sinkhole damages car on Montgomery’s Perry Hill Road

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The southbound lane of the 200 block of Perry Hill Road is closed for repairs after a sinkhole developed Tuesday afternoon.

Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the area around 12:15 p.m. where they talked with a motorist who reported their vehicle had been damaged by the developing hole in the road.

While the vehicle was damaged, there were no injuries, according to Capt. Saba Coleman.

Commuters are asked to avoid the area at this time while repairs are being made.

