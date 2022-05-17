Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Suspect arrested in murder of Phenix City hospital employee

Suspect arrested in murder of Phenix City hospital employee
Suspect arrested in murder of Phenix City hospital employee(Source: Phenix City Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City police arrested a man on two counts of capital murder.

On May 13, at approximately 7:45 p.m., Phenix City officers responded to Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital in reference to a person suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Upon arrival, officers met with 39-year-old Edward Pettway of Montgomery. Pettway could only give officers limited information about the incident before he passed away from his injuries.

Officers found what his last location appears to be: Piggly Wiggly off of Stadium Drive. This, though, not the confirmed location of Edwards’ death.

Pettway just recently started a supervisor job at a hospital in Phenix City, the same hospital he drove himself to after being shot multiple times.

On May 17, the Phenix City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division obtained information about the homicide which led to the arrest of 24-year-old D’Antonio Gibson.

Pettway and Gibson were known to one another only through an internet transaction. Gibson is currently in the Russell County Jail on two counts of capital murder - count one is murder by the defendant during a robbery and count two is murder committed by or through the use of a deadly weapon while the victim is in a vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police have charged a man after a car theft and pursuit with officers Friday.
Court records: Man charged following Montgomery theft, police pursuit
Calvin Griffin, 19, (L) and Trayontez Love, 17, (R) are facing charges after a robbery Friday...
2 men charged in Montgomery armed robbery
Katrinnah Darden graduated from the Jones School of Law at Faulkner University.
Montgomery 19-year-old graduates law school
Rodney Palmer, 33, was recaptured shortly after escaping from a court transport Monday morning...
Man who escaped during Montgomery court transport recaptured
Chefs wait to find out if they've won the 2022 Alabama Seafood Cook-Off.
Winner named in 2022 Alabama Seafood Cook-Off

Latest News

A Jackson Public School student receives a bandage on the arm after receiving a children's dose...
FDA clears COVID booster shot for healthy kids ages 5 to 11
A Montgomery man is dead following a two-vehicle crash Saturday.
Motorcyclist in fatal Montgomery crash identified
Harelanna McCreless, 17, is believed to be in danger.
Emergency missing child alert issued for Montgomery teen
Michael Kelly booking photo
Coffee County man kills dogs, then tosses carcasses from bridge, investigators claim