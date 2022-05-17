Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Woman arrested in 2020 Montgomery homicide case

Montgomery police have arrested and charged Dae’ja Powell, 24, of Texas, with murder for the...
Montgomery police have arrested and charged Dae’ja Powell, 24, of Texas, with murder for the Dec. 28, 2020 death of Keith Spells.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made nearly 18 months after Montgomery police opened a homicide investigation into the death of a 29-year-old Montgomery man.

Montgomery police have arrested and charged Dae’ja Powell, 24, of Texas, with murder for the Dec. 28, 2020 death of Keith Spells. Montgomery’s 66th homicide victim of that year was found dead that Monday morning in the 400 block of Arthur Street.

Powell was taken into custody Tuesday and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where her bail was set at $1.5 million. The case was featured by CrimeStoppers and included a $1,000 reward. It’s unclear how MPD developed Powell as a suspect.

No other details about the case, including a motive, have been released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police have charged a man after a car theft and pursuit with officers Friday.
Court records: Man charged following Montgomery theft, police pursuit
A Montgomery man is dead following a two-vehicle crash Saturday.
Motorcyclist in fatal Montgomery crash identified
Missing Montgomery teen found safe
Calvin Griffin, 19, (L) and Trayontez Love, 17, (R) are facing charges after a robbery Friday...
2 men charged in Montgomery armed robbery
Katrinnah Darden graduated from the Jones School of Law at Faulkner University.
Montgomery 19-year-old graduates law school

Latest News

Recommendations to help with baby formula shortage
Recommendations to help with baby formula shortage
The Montgomery Biscuits have postponed their Tuesday night matchup against the Pensacola Blue...
Biscuits postpone Tuesday night’s game against Blue Wahoos
Graduation caps
PHOTOS: Share a picture of your special graduate!
Primary elections in Alabama are quickly approaching, and WSFA 12 News wants to keep you...
Primary candidate profiles to air on WSFA 12 News in coming days