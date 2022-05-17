Woman arrested in 2020 Montgomery homicide case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made nearly 18 months after Montgomery police opened a homicide investigation into the death of a 29-year-old Montgomery man.

Montgomery police have arrested and charged Dae’ja Powell, 24, of Texas, with murder for the Dec. 28, 2020 death of Keith Spells. Montgomery’s 66th homicide victim of that year was found dead that Monday morning in the 400 block of Arthur Street.

Powell was taken into custody Tuesday and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where her bail was set at $1.5 million. The case was featured by CrimeStoppers and included a $1,000 reward. It’s unclear how MPD developed Powell as a suspect.

No other details about the case, including a motive, have been released.

