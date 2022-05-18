Advertise
Annual charity golf, tennis tournament to benefit River Region Boys & Girls Club

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the River Region’s annual golf and tennis tournament is set for...
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the River Region’s annual golf and tennis tournament is set for Wednesday at Wynlakes Golf & Country Club. (File Photo)(WCJB)
By Bethany Davis
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of the River Region’s annual golf and tennis tournament is set for Wednesday at Wynlakes Golf & Country Club.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the River Region serve hundreds of children every day, some days more than a thousand around the river region, all between 6 and 18. The Boys & Girls Club is open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The club is fun and games, it’s also homework and tutoring, sport and fitness, and it teaches life skills, encouragement, and discipline. The membership fee is $5 a year for each child who comes after school. That only adds to about $2,000 coming into each club from membership dues. It costs about $150,000 a year to operate.

There are three Boys & Girls Clubs in the River Region - the West End Club, the Chisolm Club on Lower Wetumpka Road, and the Mt. Meigs Club.

