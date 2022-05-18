Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Arrest made in Wednesday Montgomery robbery

Montgomery police say a suspect has been taken into custody following a robbery Wednesday...
Montgomery police say a suspect has been taken into custody following a robbery Wednesday morning.(WRDW)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a suspect has been taken into custody following a robbery Wednesday morning.

Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman said officers responded to the 4300 block of Troy Highway around 8:15 a.m. regarding a robbery. There, officers spoke with the caller who said an unknown, armed suspect demanded property and then fled.

No one was injured, according to Coleman.

Coleman said a suspect was arrested in the area and charges are pending.

Additional information, such as the suspect’s name has not been released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Montgomery man is dead following a two-vehicle crash Saturday.
Motorcyclist in fatal Montgomery crash identified
Prattville City Councilman Marcus Jackson was arrested on a misdemeanor menacing charge.
Prattville city councilman arrested
Montgomery police have arrested and charged Dae’ja Powell, 24, of Texas, with murder for the...
Woman arrested in 2020 Montgomery homicide case
Montgomery police are investigating after a man was found shot Tuesday afternoon.
Man found shot on Montgomery’s Carmichael Road
From the left, Alice Sorrells, Leah Livingston and Susan Baker are each charged with felony...
Former Prattville day care employees indicted in abuse case

Latest News

Jesse Lemar McCormick
Wetumpka man sentenced to federal prison in child solicitation case
Saharan dust can lead to beautiful and vivid sunrises and sunsets.
Dust from the Sahara Desert on the way to the Deep South
Annual charity golf, tennis tournament to benefit River Region Boys & Girls Club
Annual charity golf, tennis tournament to benefit River Region Boys & Girls Club
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall discusses the $276 million settlement received from...
Attorney General Steve Marshall wants Alabama drug settlement to combat addiction