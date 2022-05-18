Arrest made in Wednesday Montgomery robbery
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a suspect has been taken into custody following a robbery Wednesday morning.
Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman said officers responded to the 4300 block of Troy Highway around 8:15 a.m. regarding a robbery. There, officers spoke with the caller who said an unknown, armed suspect demanded property and then fled.
No one was injured, according to Coleman.
Coleman said a suspect was arrested in the area and charges are pending.
Additional information, such as the suspect’s name has not been released.
