Arrest made in Wednesday Montgomery robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a suspect has been taken into custody following a robbery Wednesday morning.

Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman said officers responded to the 4300 block of Troy Highway around 8:15 a.m. regarding a robbery. There, officers spoke with the caller who said an unknown, armed suspect demanded property and then fled.

No one was injured, according to Coleman.

Coleman said a suspect was arrested in the area and charges are pending.

Additional information, such as the suspect’s name has not been released.

