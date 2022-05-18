Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Attorney General Steve Marshall wants Alabama drug settlement to combat addiction

Alabama is among states that sued pharmaceutical companies, claiming their business practices fuel a deadly opioid crisis. The state will receive $276 million.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall discusses the $276 million settlement received from...
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall discusses the $276 million settlement received from drug companies in a May 18, 2022 interview with WTVY News 4.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall hopes money received from settlements with huge pharmaceutical companies is directed to battle drug addiction and prevention.

“This money needs to be targeted directly to deal with the abatement of (the opioid) problem,” Marshall told WTVY News 4 during his visit to Ozark on Tuesday.

Alabama is among states that sued pharmaceutical companies, claiming their business practices fueled a deadly opioid crisis. The state will receive $276 million.

“We clearly have faced this issue as a country and Alabama is not immune,” Marshall said of opioid addiction.

Local governments will also share the unprecedented settlement.

“What we’re encouraging is for those groups to come together and identify what the issue is locally and try to work on that problem together,” General Marshall said.

The Centers for Disease Control estimates 107,622 drug overdose deaths occurred in the United States during 2021, an increase of nearly 15% from 2020.

While discouraging, those statistics have an upside. That spike was only half of 2019′s increase, something Marshall attributes to more stringent opioid regulations.

Nonetheless, the problem remains powerful and worsened by Fentanyl, a drug up to 100 times more powerful that morphine, according to the Federal Drug Administration.

Despite tragedy caused by the opioid epidemic Marshall still believes many don’t recognize seriousness of the issue.

“The number of lives that we’ve lost, the addiction issues that exists in communities still are not fully embraced, particularly during the time of COVID when the opioid problem was still there but not talked about much…we’re beginning to see that rise to the top again,” he said.

Lawmakers are expected to appropriate the drug company settlement during their 2023 session that begins in February.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

A Montgomery man is dead following a two-vehicle crash Saturday.
Motorcyclist in fatal Montgomery crash identified
Montgomery police have arrested and charged Dae’ja Powell, 24, of Texas, with murder for the...
Woman arrested in 2020 Montgomery homicide case
Prattville City Councilman Marcus Jackson was arrested on a misdemeanor menacing charge.
Prattville city councilman arrested
Montgomery police are investigating after a man was found shot Tuesday afternoon.
Man found shot on Montgomery’s Carmichael Road
From the left, Alice Sorrells, Leah Livingston and Susan Baker are each charged with felony...
Former Prattville day care employees indicted in abuse case

Latest News

Saharan dust can lead to beautiful and vivid sunrises and sunsets.
Dust from the Sahara Desert on the way to the Deep South
Annual charity golf, tennis tournament to benefit River Region Boys & Girls Club
Annual charity golf, tennis tournament to benefit River Region Boys & Girls Club
A man was seriously injured in a shooting near Jackson Hospital Tuesday.
Police: Man seriously injured in shooting Tuesday
Despite the plateau, numerous Alabama counties are being labeled as having “high” community...
ADPH: 17 Alabama counties have ‘high community transmission’ of COVID-19