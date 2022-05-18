First Alert: very hot temps are here

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The big story for the rest of the week will be the heat. Temperatures will soar into the middle 90s across most of our area each of the next three afternoons.

Highs head for the mid-90s today. (WSFA 12 News)

While the official forecast stays just below existing records, it will still be very hot. The record high for the next three days is 97 degrees. Those records were all set 60 years ago in 1962!

The increase in heat will be a result of dry conditions and a good helping of sunshine each day. We may squeeze out a shower or two Friday, but that would be about it in terms of any relief.

Scattered showers and storms return this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

The humidity will certainly be noticeable, but it won’t be overly high. So we’re not concerned about the heat index. The “feels like” values will only be a degree or two above the actual temperatures. At least that’s a positive about this kind of heat in May, right?

The heat relaxes this weekend as an influx of moisture comes in from the Gulf of Mexico. That will add more humidity to the air, but it also brings showers and storms. It’ll still be in the lower 90s Saturday, but 80s are then the name of the game come Sunday.

Scattered showers and storms are expected all weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

It won’t rain everywhere or all weekend long, but several intervals of wet weather are likely both weekend days. Don’t cancel any weekend plans, but be sure to have a backup plan that you can quickly implement if it rains on you.

A chance of showers and storms continues into next week with moisture levels staying high enough to keep wet weather a possibility.

Those rain chances keep temperatures in the 80s both Monday and Tuesday.

