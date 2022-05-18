Advertise
Holtville’s biggest fan sends off baseball team to 5A state title game

Holtville's biggest fan sent off baseball team to 5A state title (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Rosie Langello
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Holtville baseball team is in Oxford competing for its first state baseball title since 1983. The Bulldogs left Wednesday morning and were greeted by community and school members as they left school in the morning.

Before leaving, the team got a visit from the Bulldogs’ biggest supporter, Deason Peevy. 22-year-old Peevy has Kabuki syndrome. She attends the games, watches on the live streams, and loves to spend time with the Bulldogs.

“She watches or attends every single game, loves every one of these boys, although she does have her favorites,” said Melinda Peevy, Deason Peevy’s mother.

Deason Peevy has been supporting the team since last year.

“She brought us these little name tags one day for our car keys,” senior pitcher Todd Wilson said. “I’ve got it on my car key. She’s at every game. It’s just always awesome to see her.”

The team mailed her a birthday card that they signed, plus she wears a sash with buttons of senior players. Melinda Peevy says the players say Deason is their good luck charm.

“Deason is just the one. She just knows all the ball players in the county. If you’re a decent ball player, Deason knows you,” Holtville’s head baseball coach, Scott Tubbs, said.

Deason got to ride in the bus Wednesday morning from the field to the front of the school and wave to community members before the team left.

“There are some good people in this world,” Melinda Peevy said. “These are some really good kids that take time to make a special needs girl feel really special.”

