Maxwell Air Force Base to hold civilian job fair on June 9

Maxwell Air Force Base is set to host a hiring fair aimed at civilians looking for job...
Maxwell Air Force Base is set to host a hiring fair aimed at civilians looking for job opportunities.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Maxwell Air Force Base is set to host a hiring fair aimed at civilians looking for job opportunities.

Almost any job that you can do outside the facility’s gates can also be done inside them, too, officials say, with many positions paying more than $15 per hour.

The job fair is slated to take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 9, 2022. Those interested in attending can do so by coming out to Eastdale Mall at that time.

The video below features Commander Col. Eries Mentzer, Command CMSgt. Lee Hoover and a panel of civilian employees discussing more of the civilian job opportunities available on base.

Freestyle Friday

Join Installation Commander Col. Eries Mentzer, Command CMSgt. Lee Hoover and a panel of civilian employees as they discuss civilian job opportunities. For additional information, go to these websites. www.usajobs.gov (search: Maxwell Air Force Base) and www.indeed.com (search: Police Officers). Join us for our Hiring Fair is on June 9, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the Eastdale Mall.

Posted by Maxwell Air Force Base on Friday, May 13, 2022

There are a number of job positions open across the facility including for kitchen staff, child and youth services, recreational aids, and even bar tenders. There are office positions and roles that deal directly with customer service.

Positions start no lower than $15 per hour, and many pay around $18 per hour and up.

There’s also more information available online about specific jobs by searching for Maxwell Air Force Base on www.usajobs.gov and for police officers at www.indeed.com.

