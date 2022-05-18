Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Mexican restaurant, food trucks were ‘hub’ for cartel’s drug trafficking, AG says

The South Carolina attorney general said this taco truck outside the Los Primos restaurant was...
The South Carolina attorney general said this taco truck outside the Los Primos restaurant was trafficking drugs for Mexican cartels.(FOX Carolina News)
By Amanda Shaw and Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A Mexican restaurant in South Carolina was using its brick-and-mortar business as well as its food trucks to traffic drugs, according to the state’s attorney general.

In a news release from the attorney general’s office, officials said 124 total charges have been issued against 34 suspects with ties to Mexican cartels in the case involving the Los Primos restaurant in Greenville.

According to the attorney general, the owners of the restaurant were trafficking drugs out of the business, including methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin. Officials said the Los Primos restaurant was serving as a regional hub through which drugs were being trafficked to other states.

Los Primos Mexican Restaurant on West Parker Road was trafficking drugs for cartels, according...
Los Primos Mexican Restaurant on West Parker Road was trafficking drugs for cartels, according to the South Carolina attorney general.(FOX Carolina News)

Investigators seized 11 kilograms of meth, 584 grams of cocaine, over 20 firearms, and $63,000 in cash during the investigation. They believe more than 1,000 kilograms of meth, 100 kilograms of cocaine, and 2 kilograms of heroin were trafficked through South Carolina by the operation.

The information gathered in the South Carolina investigation led authorities to seize more drugs from apartments and stash houses in Georgia. The bust there led authorities to seize approximately 200 kilos of meth, 3.5 kilos of cocaine, 3.2 kilos of heroin, 5 ounces of cocaine mixed with fentanyl, 183 pounds of marijuana, and 900 Xanax pills.

A substantial portion of the drugs found in Georgia were allegedly intended to be transported to South Carolina.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Montgomery man is dead following a two-vehicle crash Saturday.
Motorcyclist in fatal Montgomery crash identified
Prattville City Councilman Marcus Jackson was arrested on a misdemeanor menacing charge.
Prattville city councilman arrested
Montgomery police have arrested and charged Dae’ja Powell, 24, of Texas, with murder for the...
Woman arrested in 2020 Montgomery homicide case
Montgomery police are investigating after a man was found shot Tuesday afternoon.
Man found shot on Montgomery’s Carmichael Road
From the left, Alice Sorrells, Leah Livingston and Susan Baker are each charged with felony...
Former Prattville day care employees indicted in abuse case

Latest News

FILE - Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, is interviewed by the Associated...
US health secretary tests positive for COVID during visit to Germany
Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson talks during the parliamentary debate on the Swedish...
NATO talks with Finland, Sweden falter but will continue
A man was seriously injured in a shooting near Jackson Hospital Tuesday.
Man found shot near Montgomery hospital in life-threatening condition
Qualifying films are allowed to premiere “day and date” in movie theaters and on a streaming...
No more streaming-only debuts for Oscar hopefuls