Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Montgomery mayor says city finances in best shape in years

Montgomery reported financial improvements, added reserves (Sources: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The future looks bright financially for the city of Montgomery.

Mayor Steven Reed, speaking at Tuesday night’s city council meeting, said the city is in a better financial position than it has been in years. He pointed out that lodging tax collections are up 50% compared to 2021 and that sales and use taxes are also up by approximately 7%.

While revenues are up, expenses are down. The mayor noted the city will actually be able to add around $4 million to its reserve fund.

“Being able to add to the reserve will continue to put the city in a better financial position,” Reed said, “and I’m committed to increasing the city’s reserve with no less than a million dollars each fiscal year. However, the more we can save now, I want to show that the administration will reach this goal of getting the city’s reserves closer to 20% of the general fund budget.”

Currently, the city and county are working together to determine how to spend close to $85 million in American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, funds that were distributed to states during the height of the pandemic.

Community input into what projects should be funded is welcomed by visiting https://montgomerythrive.org/

The city and county have until 2026 to spend the ARPA money they’ve received.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlito's Mexican Grill on Minnie Brown Road in Montgomery has been ordered closed for the...
Montgomery restaurant forced closed for second time in a year
Prattville City Councilman Marcus Jackson was arrested on a misdemeanor menacing charge.
Prattville city councilman arrested
Montgomery police have arrested and charged Dae’ja Powell, 24, of Texas, with murder for the...
Woman arrested in 2020 Montgomery homicide case
A Montgomery man is dead following a two-vehicle crash Saturday.
Motorcyclist in fatal Montgomery crash identified
Montgomery police are investigating after a man was found shot Tuesday afternoon.
Man found shot on Montgomery’s Carmichael Road

Latest News

Maxwell Air Force Base is set to host a hiring fair aimed at civilians looking for job...
Maxwell Air Force Base to hold civilian job fair on June 9
Here in the capital city mothers are teaming up with non-profits and churches to meet the needs...
Mothers partner with non-profits, churches to ease formula shortage crisis
May in National Bike Month
May in National Bike Month
Morning Smile: Axel Cannon born on Feb. 9
Morning Smile: Axel Cannon born on Feb. 9