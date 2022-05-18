Montgomery restaurant forced closed for second time in a year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery restaurant has been ordered to close by the Alabama Department of Public Health for the second time in less than a year after earning another dismal health score.
Carlito’s Mexican Grill, located on Minnie Brown Road, failed its latest health inspection, which took place on May 13. The resulting 52 on its score card prompted an immediate closure.
READ MORE FROM THE 12 NEWS DEFENDERS
Multiple health violations drove down the restaurant’s score, including:
- Bulk containers of contaminated salt and sugar
- Pork sitting on a counter that was measured at 79°F
- Tomatoes and lettuce in the reach-in cooler measured at 47°F
- Salsa cooler did not have a thermometer
- Cooked meat and other food items stored at improper temperatures or not properly dated
- Wiping clothes were not stored in sanitizer buckets between use
- Improperly washed and stored knives
- Uncleaned floors and grill hood
- Blocked handsinks
- Leaking condenser in the walk-in freezer
- Dumpster plug needed replacement
- Improperly concentrated sanitizer and chemicals being improperly stored
- Unused equipment and litter behind the building
Some of the latest citations were similar to those that forced Carlito’s closed in mid-2021 when it scored an even lower grade of 49. A follow-up inspection allowed for the restaurant to reopen with a higher score of 85 in June.
According to the health department, no date has been set for a reinspection for the latest violations and no decision has been made on the business’s permit status at this point.
Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.