Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

New 2022 election return reporting procedures

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill announced a new procedure for reporting results on election night for the 2022 cycle.

As part of the the new procedure, the flash drive or data stick from each ballot counting machine in Jefferson County, will have to be downloaded onto an Election Reporting Management (ERM) computer for tabulating results.

Jefferson County will use two ERM computers for tabulating results for the May 24, 2022 primary. One will be at the Birmingham return site, and one will be in Bessemer.

When results from all 175 county precincts are downloaded on the county ERM computers, the combined results will then be transferred to a separate computer and uploaded as a single data file to the Secretary of State for reporting.

According to the Probate Court of Jefferson County, the new procedure is intended to enhance the security of election night results by ensuring the data sticks from voting machines cannot be corrupted or manipulated by outside sources.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlito's Mexican Grill on Minnie Brown Road in Montgomery has been ordered closed for the...
Montgomery restaurant forced closed for second time in a year
Prattville City Councilman Marcus Jackson was arrested on a misdemeanor menacing charge.
Prattville city councilman arrested
Montgomery police have arrested and charged Dae’ja Powell, 24, of Texas, with murder for the...
Woman arrested in 2020 Montgomery homicide case
A Montgomery man is dead following a two-vehicle crash Saturday.
Motorcyclist in fatal Montgomery crash identified
Montgomery police are investigating after a man was found shot Tuesday afternoon.
Man found shot on Montgomery’s Carmichael Road

Latest News

Results from all precincts will be downloaded onto an Election Reporting Management (ERM)...
New state-issued laptops will tabulate Alabama election results
Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Patricia Jamieson, says she understands firsthand what it...
Alabama’s Gubernatorial candidate profile: Patricia Jamieson
Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Yolanda Flowers, describes Alabama as a woman who’s been...
Alabama’s Gubernatorial candidate profiles: Yolanda Flowers
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall discusses the $276 million settlement received from...
Attorney General Steve Marshall wants Alabama drug settlement to combat addiction