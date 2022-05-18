Police: Man seriously injured in shooting Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Tuesday night, Montgomery police said.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, officers were called to an area of Pine Street around 9 p.m. At the scene, officers found the man who had been shot at an unknown location. They also discovered damage to a nearby building.

A WSFA 12 News photojournalist found numerous officers outside of Jackson Hospital. Google maps show Pine Street is located between the hospital’s main facility and Jackson Med-South.

Coleman added that it isn’t clear where the initial shooting may have happened.

No other information related to the incident has been released.

