Police: Man seriously injured in shooting Tuesday

A man was seriously injured in a shooting near Jackson Hospital Tuesday.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Tuesday night, Montgomery police said.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, officers were called to an area of Pine Street around 9 p.m. At the scene, officers found the man who had been shot at an unknown location. They also discovered damage to a nearby building.

A WSFA 12 News photojournalist found numerous officers outside of Jackson Hospital. Google maps show Pine Street is located between the hospital’s main facility and Jackson Med-South.

Coleman added that it isn’t clear where the initial shooting may have happened.

No other information related to the incident has been released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

