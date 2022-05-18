Advertise
Saban, Oats, Namath to hold fireside chat ahead of World Games

Coach Saban is in Mobile for his 14th annual " A Night with Nick Saban" event.
Coach Saban is in Mobile for his 14th annual " A Night with Nick Saban" event.
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama football head coach Nick Saban, basketball head coach Nate Oats, and Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Namath will hold a fireside chat to mark 50 days until the World Games comes to Birmingham.

During the chat, Edgar Welden and Ron Froehlich will be honored. Froehlich is an Honorary Life President of the International World Games Association, and Welden founded the Birmingham Athletic Partnership, which supports youth athletic programs in Birmingham.

The fireside chat begins at 8:00 p.m.

The World Games begins on June 7 in Birmingham.

