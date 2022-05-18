Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Students invent edible tortilla tape to hold food inside wraps

The days of mess-free wraps and burritos could be coming in the not-too-distant future.
The days of mess-free wraps and burritos could be coming in the not-too-distant future.(WBAL)
By WBAL
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s a new invention that may help make some meals less messy.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University have designed “Tastee Tape.”

It’s an adhesive that makes sure all the items inside wraps like burritos stay locked instead of falling all over your plate.

The tape is made from food-grade fibrous scaffold and an edible adhesive, and it’s safe to eat.

The days of mess-free wraps and burritos could be coming in the not-too-distant future.
The days of mess-free wraps and burritos could be coming in the not-too-distant future.(WBAL)

“Tastee Tape” is clear, but the researchers added blue dye to it in these photos to illustrate how it can be used.

The creators are applying for a patent, so they aren’t disclosing the tape’s formula.

Copyright 2022 WBAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prattville City Councilman Marcus Jackson was arrested on a misdemeanor menacing charge.
Prattville city councilman arrested
Montgomery police have arrested and charged Dae’ja Powell, 24, of Texas, with murder for the...
Woman arrested in 2020 Montgomery homicide case
A Montgomery man is dead following a two-vehicle crash Saturday.
Motorcyclist in fatal Montgomery crash identified
Montgomery police are investigating after a man was found shot Tuesday afternoon.
Man found shot on Montgomery’s Carmichael Road
From the left, Alice Sorrells, Leah Livingston and Susan Baker are each charged with felony...
Former Prattville day care employees indicted in abuse case

Latest News

The future looks bright financially for the city of Montgomery.
Montgomery mayor says city finances in best shape in years
Ukrainian servicemen sit in a bus after they were evacuated from the besieged Mariupol's...
Interrogation, uncertainty for surrendering Mariupol troops
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden invokes Defense Production Act for formula shortage
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
US case of monkeypox reported in Massachusetts man