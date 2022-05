JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Trinity Wildcats swept Piedmont in the 3A state baseball championships to win its seventh title on Tuesday at Jacksonville State University.

The Wildcats lost the first game of the three game series on Monday night, but on Tuesday, Trinity battled back to win game two, 6-5 forcing a game three.

