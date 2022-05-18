Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Wetumpka man sentenced to federal prison in child solicitation case

Jesse Lemar McCormick
Jesse Lemar McCormick(Source: Autauga County Jail)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 24-year-old Wetumpka man will spend the next 17 years in prison after being convicted in a child sexual exploitation case.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Jesse Lemar McCormick was sentenced to 210 months, or 17.5 years, in prison for a conviction in a 2020 case.

In April 2020, McCormick was arrested and later charged after soliciting a minor for illicit photos through the social media app Snapchat. McCormick was charged with five crimes, including two counts of child solicitation by computer and three counts of transmitting obscene material to a child.

During a July 2021 plea hearing, the USDOJ said McCormick admitted that on at least five occasions between March and April of 2020, he engaged in electronic communications requesting obscene images or videos from minor victims. During the same period, McCormick is said to have sent obscene photos and videos of himself to the victims.

The victims ranged in age from 12 to 15, the DOJ said.

McCormick, a part-time employee of the YMCA of Greater Montgomery at the time, was fired following his arrest.

Along with his prison sentence, McCormick was ordered to serve 10 years of supervised release. He must also register as a sex offender.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Montgomery man is dead following a two-vehicle crash Saturday.
Motorcyclist in fatal Montgomery crash identified
Prattville City Councilman Marcus Jackson was arrested on a misdemeanor menacing charge.
Prattville city councilman arrested
Montgomery police have arrested and charged Dae’ja Powell, 24, of Texas, with murder for the...
Woman arrested in 2020 Montgomery homicide case
Montgomery police are investigating after a man was found shot Tuesday afternoon.
Man found shot on Montgomery’s Carmichael Road
From the left, Alice Sorrells, Leah Livingston and Susan Baker are each charged with felony...
Former Prattville day care employees indicted in abuse case

Latest News

Montgomery police say a suspect has been taken into custody following a robbery Wednesday...
Arrest made in Wednesday Montgomery robbery
Saharan dust can lead to beautiful and vivid sunrises and sunsets.
Dust from the Sahara Desert on the way to the Deep South
Annual charity golf, tennis tournament to benefit River Region Boys & Girls Club
Annual charity golf, tennis tournament to benefit River Region Boys & Girls Club
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall discusses the $276 million settlement received from...
Attorney General Steve Marshall wants Alabama drug settlement to combat addiction