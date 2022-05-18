Wetumpka man sentenced to federal prison in child solicitation case

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 24-year-old Wetumpka man will spend the next 17 years in prison after being convicted in a child sexual exploitation case.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Jesse Lemar McCormick was sentenced to 210 months, or 17.5 years, in prison for a conviction in a 2020 case.

In April 2020, McCormick was arrested and later charged after soliciting a minor for illicit photos through the social media app Snapchat. McCormick was charged with five crimes, including two counts of child solicitation by computer and three counts of transmitting obscene material to a child.

During a July 2021 plea hearing, the USDOJ said McCormick admitted that on at least five occasions between March and April of 2020, he engaged in electronic communications requesting obscene images or videos from minor victims. During the same period, McCormick is said to have sent obscene photos and videos of himself to the victims.

The victims ranged in age from 12 to 15, the DOJ said.

McCormick, a part-time employee of the YMCA of Greater Montgomery at the time, was fired following his arrest.

Along with his prison sentence, McCormick was ordered to serve 10 years of supervised release. He must also register as a sex offender.

There is no parole in the federal system.

