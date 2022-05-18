Wetumpka senior gradates high school after beating cancer

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Graduation is a major milestone for any high school senior, but for Avery Jordan, the accomplishment means even more.

“I could not be here right now,” Avery said.

Avery was diagnosed with stage 4 Hodgkin lymphoma her junior year. She was faced with not only having to battle schoolwork, but also chemotherapy and treatment.

“Not being at certain things cause I was getting a treatment or I didn’t feel good, stuff like that was hard,” Jordan said. ”That was the biggest thing was not being normal.”

However, despite the challenges, she never skip a beat.

“I didn’t want every body to pity me or throw a pity party,” Avery said. “I just wanted everything to be normal as possible. I always tried to be at everything that was going on. Never missed a football game, a basketball game. I never really slowed down.”

She continued to cheer on the sidelines, attended prom and was even crowned homecoming queen.

Then, on Tuesday, Avery walked across the stage and received her diploma, cancer free.

Avery finished chemotherapy in August and finished radiation in late October of last year. In February of this year, her scans were found clear.

“She actually started her actual treatment May 17, 2021, so exactly one year ago today,” Avery ‘s mom, Melissa Jordan, said on graduation day.

“I’m glad to put it behind me and leave it in the past,” Jordan said about her cancer-free scans.

“She’s done really well, and just very, very happy with obviously the outcome but how she handled herself throughout the whole process,” said Avery’s dad, Chaz Jordan.

Avery will attend Southern Union Community College in Opelika in the fall and will start classes at Auburn in January. She plans to pursue a degree in oncology so she can help children fight cancer.

“I kind of decided that I wanted to go into children’s oncology just to be the light at the end of the tunnel for some of those other kids and help them, be relatable to them, and tell them, ‘I was in your position and I promise you it will get better,’” Avery said.

The Jordan family thanked the staff at Wetumpka High School, the local community and everyone who helped support them and Avery during her cancer journey.

