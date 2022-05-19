Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

11-foot alligator found in family pool

A Florida family woke up to find an 11-foot alligator in their pool.
A Florida family woke up to find an 11-foot alligator in their pool.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (CNN) - A Florida family woke up to find a surprise visitor, a nearly 11-foot alligator.

They found the gator swimming in their pool recently in Punta Gorda, Florida.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says the alligator weighed 550 pounds.

Deputies managed to get it out of the pool.

The family says the alligator tore through a screen to get to the water for a swim.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlito's Mexican Grill on Minnie Brown Road in Montgomery has been ordered closed for the...
Montgomery restaurant forced closed for second time in a year
A man was seriously injured in a shooting near Jackson Hospital Tuesday.
Man found shot near Montgomery hospital in life-threatening condition
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
Prattville City Councilman Marcus Jackson was arrested on a misdemeanor menacing charge.
Prattville city councilman arrested
Despite the plateau, numerous Alabama counties are being labeled as having “high” community...
ADPH: 15 Alabama counties have ‘high community transmission’ of COVID-19

Latest News

FILE - Hundreds of Soviets and almost as many correspondents crowded around the first...
McDonald’s era in Russia coming to a close, restaurants sold
The stock market’s skid this year has pulled the S&P 500 close to what’s known as a bear market.
A bear market may be on the horizon. Here’s what that means
Stomach Cancer Family
Father, daughters diagnosed with rare stomach cancer within months of each other
Biden greeted Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of Sweden and President Sauli Niinistö of...
Biden hails Sweden, Finland NATO bids as leaders visit US
Suqoiya Weaver, 31, (L) and Mondarius Logan, 37, (R) are charged with first-degree robbery.
Man, woman charged in Montgomery robbery