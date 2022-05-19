Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

3 Murray State softball team members released from hospital after bus heading to NCAA Tournament crashes

The university says the rest of the players and staff were not harmed by the crash and are safe.
The university says the rest of the players and staff were not harmed by the crash and are safe.(MGN)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (KFVS) - Three Murray State University Softball team members have been released from a hospital after their bus was involved in a crash on Wednesday, May 18.

According to MSU, the team was traveling the NCAA Tournament in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Details on where the crash occurred have not been released.

MSU Associate Athletic Director of Communication Dave Winder said the injured members were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries for further testing and monitoring.

As of Thursday morning, the injured team members were out of the hospital.

The university said the remaining players and staff on the bus were safe and not hurt in the crash.

Stay with Heartland News for updates.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlito's Mexican Grill on Minnie Brown Road in Montgomery has been ordered closed for the...
Montgomery restaurant forced closed for second time in a year
A man was seriously injured in a shooting near Jackson Hospital Tuesday.
Man found shot near Montgomery hospital in life-threatening condition
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
Prattville City Councilman Marcus Jackson was arrested on a misdemeanor menacing charge.
Prattville city councilman arrested
The Montgomery Police Department has identified the suspect arrested following a Wednesday...
Suspect identified after Wednesday Montgomery robbery arrest

Latest News

Talking more heat today + looking ahead to weekend wet weather (and a potential cool down!)
Talking more heat today + looking ahead to weekend wet weather (and a potential cool down!)
Montgomery County Probate Judge J C Love.
Guest Editorial: Get out and vote on May 24!
FILE - At left, Alabama head coach Nick Saban yells to the sideline during the first half of...
‘We’re done’: Texas A&M’s Fisher fires back at ‘narcissist’ Saban
You Decide 2022
Katie Britt, Gov. Kay Ivey lead in exclusive new Gray TV/Ala. Daily News poll
Shelves typically stocked with baby formula sit mostly empty at a store in San Antonio,...
FDA head: Baby formula factory could reopen by next week