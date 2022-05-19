3 Murray State softball team members released from hospital after bus heading to NCAA Tournament crashes

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (KFVS) - Three Murray State University Softball team members have been released from a hospital after their bus was involved in a crash on Wednesday, May 18.

According to MSU, the team was traveling the NCAA Tournament in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Details on where the crash occurred have not been released.

MSU Associate Athletic Director of Communication Dave Winder said the injured members were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries for further testing and monitoring.

As of Thursday morning, the injured team members were out of the hospital.

The Murray State softball team bus was involved in an accident traveling to NCAA Tourn. in Tuscaloosa, Ala. 3 individuals transported to hospital w/ non-life-threatening injuries for further testing. Remaining players/staff are safe and unharmed. — Murray State Sports (@MSURacers) May 19, 2022

The university said the remaining players and staff on the bus were safe and not hurt in the crash.

