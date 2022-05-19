ADPH: 3 more children dealing with unexplained hepatitis

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health says it has received three more reports of children dealing with unexplained hepatitis.

According to ADPH, the additional reports bring the total number of Alabama patients to 12. So far, a link between the cases has not been identified.

The children, who were from throughout the state, have had symptoms of a gastrointestinal illness and varying degrees of liver injury, including liver failure, ADPH added.

Each of the children has been tested for SARS-CoV-2 acute infection and all but one tested negative. To confirm that previous SARS-CoV-2 infections did not play a role in these illnesses, ADPH is sending specimens for additional testing.

ADPH added that each of the children is recovering well and, other than the two initial transplants, no additional liver transplants have been reported.

Adenoviruses are usually spread from an infected person to others through close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands, coughing and sneezing, or touching an object or surface with adenoviruses on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands. Contact can also be made with stool, for example, during diaper changing.

Adenoviruses are often resistant to common disinfectants and can remain infectious on surfaces and objects for long periods.

ADPH recommends the following to protect from getting sick:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and help young children do the same.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

ADPH issued a Health Alert Network notification in February to find additional cases.

The CDC is also looking for similar cases in other states and is discussing similar cases of hepatitis potentially associated with adenovirus with international colleagues, according to ADPH.

