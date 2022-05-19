Advertise
Alabama’s Gubernatorial candidate profile: Patricia Jamieson

Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Patricia Jamieson, says she understands firsthand what it...
Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Patricia Jamieson, says she understands firsthand what it feels to try and make ends meet. And she says understanding these challenges and others that Alabamians face is important.(Erin Davis)
By Erin Davis
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Patricia Jamieson, says she understands firsthand what it feels to try and make ends meet. And she says understanding these challenges and others that Alabamians face is important.

“Skillsets that I have learned, and I’ve utilized in nursing in ministry, and just in relating with people from all socioeconomic classes,” she said.

Livable wages, a better education system and accessible health care are top priorities to Jamieson.

“Implement having some clinics, some good clinics, in every rural area,” said Jamieson. “Especially those areas where we’ve had the hospital, they have no hospitals.”

As a licensed nurse she says health care providers need more ability to help patients.

“Expand the role of the nurse practitioner, as a provider, especially in those areas where there is no accessibility because we have our citizens who don’t have the money, and they cannot afford to drive to 50, 60 miles away for health care,” Jamieson said.

And one part of Jamieson’s plan to improve education is through a lottery.

“Using that money to supplement that we will be able to provide Internet access to help our students improve in every home,” she said.

The lifelong Alabamian says the way she healed her patients is what she wants to do for the states if given the chance.

