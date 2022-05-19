Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Alabama’s Gubernatorial candidate profiles: Chad Chig Martin

Once an independent candidate, Chad Chig Martin is now on the democratic ticket in the...
Once an independent candidate, Chad Chig Martin is now on the democratic ticket in the gubernatorial primary race. He says he’s big on making decisions based on his own judgment, not a certain party.(Erin Davis)
By Erin Davis
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Once an independent candidate, Chad Chig Martin is now on the democratic ticket in the gubernatorial primary race. He says he’s big on making decisions based on his own judgment, not a certain party.

“Teachers are who we entrust our children with a big part of their lives. And if we can’t send teachers to school with the basic supplies they need, we’ve got big problems,” Martin said. “So I decided to run.”

As a business owner, Martin wants to bring new industries to the state.

“Explain to these companies, hey, we want you here in Alabama, but we need you to pay up a little bit on some of these taxes, we need you to buy the land,” said Martin.

MEET THE CANDIDATES
Primary candidate profiles to air on WSFA 12 News in coming days

He believes his pro-business platform will also benefit the state’s education system.

“We can’t expect companies to come in and interject the children into the school system without adding to the tax base to support the school systems,” he said.

And he has other plans to improve the education system.

“Have teachers leave agendas at the corridor when they walk in the school in the morning, and go in and focus on teaching world-class history,” said Martin. “Accurate details of history, math, science, and reading English.”

Martin hopes he’s able to implement his plans from the governor’s desk.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlito's Mexican Grill on Minnie Brown Road in Montgomery has been ordered closed for the...
Montgomery restaurant forced closed for second time in a year
A man was seriously injured in a shooting near Jackson Hospital Tuesday.
Man found shot near Montgomery hospital in life-threatening condition
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
Prattville City Councilman Marcus Jackson was arrested on a misdemeanor menacing charge.
Prattville city councilman arrested
The Montgomery Police Department has identified the suspect arrested following a Wednesday...
Suspect identified after Wednesday Montgomery robbery arrest

Latest News

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Arthur Kennedy it’s his agenda that will move Alabama into...
Alabama’s gubernatorial candidate profiles: Arthur Kennedy
U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, D-District 7, says she has tested positive for COVID-19.
U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell tests positive for COVID-19
You Decide 2022
Katie Britt, Gov. Kay Ivey lead in exclusive new Gray TV/Ala. Daily News poll
There are two democratic candidates on the ballot for Alabama’s district two congressional race...
2 Democrats running for Alabama’s District 2 Congressional Race