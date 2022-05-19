Alabama’s Gubernatorial candidate profiles: Yolanda Flowers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Yolanda Flowers, describes Alabama as a woman who’s been mistreated by a history of racial injustice and inequality, and she says it’s time to reconstruct Alabama together.

“That’s the reason why I’m doing it,” she said. “Because it’s time for Alabama to be healed, this time for her to be a woman that she’s never been before, beautiful.”

She’s worked as an educator and with adults and children who have various disabilities. This is why education is one of her top priorities.

“An individualized education plan that is really mainly given to those who are in special ed, but I believe all children need to have it,” said Flowers.

But to truly heal the state, Flowers said it would take implementing a lottery to boost the state’s economy.

“I lived a little over 30 years in Tennessee,” said Flowers. “I was the recipient of the lottery, through the Hope Scholarship when I went back to college, and I was able to take advantage of that opportunity.”

Flowers wants Alabamians to have that same personal financial freedom, and to use the revenue in ways similar to Tennessee.

“You didn’t have to worry about walking out into your yard and seeing sewage gurgling up like you do here in Alabama,” said Flowers. “So all these infrastructures and things such as that could benefit our state.”

Flowers also says revenue from a lottery could replace the grocery tax and other taxes. And she hopes her plan to reconstruct the state resonates with voters on election day.

