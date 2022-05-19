Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Alabama’s Gubernatorial candidate profiles: Yolanda Flowers

Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Yolanda Flowers, describes Alabama as a woman who’s been...
Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Yolanda Flowers, describes Alabama as a woman who’s been mistreated by a history of racial injustice and inequality, and she says it’s time to reconstruct Alabama together.(Erin Davis)
By Erin Davis
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Yolanda Flowers, describes Alabama as a woman who’s been mistreated by a history of racial injustice and inequality, and she says it’s time to reconstruct Alabama together.

“That’s the reason why I’m doing it,” she said. “Because it’s time for Alabama to be healed, this time for her to be a woman that she’s never been before, beautiful.”

She’s worked as an educator and with adults and children who have various disabilities. This is why education is one of her top priorities.

“An individualized education plan that is really mainly given to those who are in special ed, but I believe all children need to have it,” said Flowers.

But to truly heal the state, Flowers said it would take implementing a lottery to boost the state’s economy.

“I lived a little over 30 years in Tennessee,” said Flowers. “I was the recipient of the lottery, through the Hope Scholarship when I went back to college, and I was able to take advantage of that opportunity.”

MEET THE CANDIDATES
Primary candidate profiles to air on WSFA 12 News in coming days

Flowers wants Alabamians to have that same personal financial freedom, and to use the revenue in ways similar to Tennessee.

“You didn’t have to worry about walking out into your yard and seeing sewage gurgling up like you do here in Alabama,” said Flowers. “So all these infrastructures and things such as that could benefit our state.”

Flowers also says revenue from a lottery could replace the grocery tax and other taxes. And she hopes her plan to reconstruct the state resonates with voters on election day.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlito's Mexican Grill on Minnie Brown Road in Montgomery has been ordered closed for the...
Montgomery restaurant forced closed for second time in a year
Prattville City Councilman Marcus Jackson was arrested on a misdemeanor menacing charge.
Prattville city councilman arrested
Montgomery police have arrested and charged Dae’ja Powell, 24, of Texas, with murder for the...
Woman arrested in 2020 Montgomery homicide case
A Montgomery man is dead following a two-vehicle crash Saturday.
Motorcyclist in fatal Montgomery crash identified
Montgomery police are investigating after a man was found shot Tuesday afternoon.
Man found shot on Montgomery’s Carmichael Road

Latest News

Web Extra: Alabama gubernatorial candidate Yolonda Flowers
Web Extra: Alabama gubernatorial candidate Yolanda Flowers
Lanier graduation held in Montgomery
Lanier graduation held in Montgomery
2 democrats vying for votes for MPS Board of Education District 2 seat
2 democrats vying for votes for MPS Board of Education District 2 seat
Montgomery mayor announces Summer Youth Employment Program
Montgomery mayor announces Summer Youth Employment Program