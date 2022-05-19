Advertise
Biscuits postpone Blue Wahoos matchup for second time

The Montgomery Biscuits have postponed their Tuesday night matchup against the Pensacola Blue...
The Montgomery Biscuits have postponed their Tuesday night matchup against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.(Source: WSFA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Biscuits postponed their Tuesday night matchup against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and then did so again for Thursday’s matchup citing “adherence to Minor League Baseball’s health and safety protocols.”

The teams will work toward rescheduling the game, but no date has been given.

The Biscuits said those who purchased tickets will be able to exchange them for any other home game of the 2022 season.

