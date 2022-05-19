Dana Duckworth steps down as head coach of Alabama Gymnastics

Advertise
Dana Duckworth steps down as Alabama Gymnastics head coach(University of Alabama Athletics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Dana Duckworth stepped down as head coach of Alabama Gymnastics following her eighth season.

“It has been an absolute honor to compete for, recruit and coach so many amazing women who have been a part of the Alabama gymnastics family,” said Duckworth. “I cherish the relationships made by being a part of this program and our alumni sisterhood. The experiences we shared will stay with me for the rest of my life.

“This decision was not an easy one as I am forever grateful to our student-athletes, their families, my staff and fellow coaches. The University of Alabama is a special place and I care deeply about the gymnastics program, but after 27 years of involvement, I have decided to step down and focus on my family for now. I have all the confidence in the world in this team and wish nothing but great things for their future.”

Duckworth spent over 20 years on the Crimson Tide coaching staff, serving as head coach, assistant coach and volunteer assistant coach. During that time, she was part of three NCAA team championships, six Southeastern Conference championships and 17 NCAA regional team championships.

As a student-athlete at Alabama, Duckworth was part of NCAA and SEC team championships and was a two-time NCAA champion on balance beam. She earned eight All-America honors along with Academic All-America recognition.

“We appreciate Coach Duckworth’s contributions to Alabama gymnastics, both as a coach and a student-athlete,” said Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne. “She has had a lot of success over the years as a coach and as a leader in the community, and we wish Dana and her family all the best going forward.”

Gina Quinlan will serve as interim head coach until a replacement for Duckworth has been named.

