“Despicable.” Jimbo Fisher addresses accusations by Alabama coach Nick Saban

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “We’re always going to do things right, and we’re always going to be here,” Jimbo Fisher said at the beginning of an emotional presser Thursday morning.

“[Nick Saban is talking about] Seventeen year old kids, and their families, it’s amazing,” Fisher continued.

The comments were part of a rare and quickly-assembled press conference Thursday morning, and follow an accusation Wednesday night by Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban at the World Games event in Birmingham, Alabama. In short, Saban accused Texas A&M of “buying every player” in their 2022 recruiting class, which was named a consensus #1 by multiple recruiting sites.

Here is Nick Saban’s almost 7-minute answer on NIL — including his commentary on Texas A&M’s recruiting class — from tonight’s World Games event in Birmingham shot by @WesleySinor: https://t.co/S0dSSRz3yY — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) May 19, 2022

Jimbo fired back with heated words at the start of his press conference.

“We’re not going to. We’re done,” said Fisher, after being asked whether he would take a call with Coach Saban to discuss the words spoken last night. Fisher indicated Saban had reached out, but he had declined his calls.

You can watch the full press conference below.

WATCH | Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher meets with the media. #GigEm https://t.co/mbhsy3npo7 — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) May 19, 2022

