Few more days of heat, then it’s stormy

Low to middle 90s for highs through Saturday
By Tyler Sebree
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday was the hottest day of the year so far, but it won’t stay that way after today is over. Highs will reach the mid-90s with plenty of sunshine.

Highs head for the mid-90s today with plenty of sunshine.
Highs head for the mid-90s today with plenty of sunshine.(WSFA 12 News)

The 90s continue Friday and Saturday -- mainly in the 90° to 95° range. To make the heat feel a little worse it will be muggy each day for the foreseeable future. We aren’t talking triple digit heat indices, but some locations will see feels like temperatures in the upper 90s.

A couple of showers can’t be ruled out as Gulf of Mexico moisture surges north on Friday, but the main chance for rain and storms comes this weekend into early next week.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Saturday.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Saturday.(WSFA 12 News)

Saturday will bring scattered late afternoon and evening showers and storms, but not everyone sees it. Most should see 90-degree heat before any rain or storms.

Most of us will then see at least some rain and storm activity Sunday and Monday as tropical moisture interacts with a frontal boundary. Some heavy rainfall and gusty winds are possible with any storm during the Saturday to Monday period.

Rain and storms are likely this weekend into next week as the heat relaxes.
Rain and storms are likely this weekend into next week as the heat relaxes.(WSFA 12 News)

While coverage of wet weather comes down next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday it won’t be completely rain-free. There will still be at least isolated showers and thunderstorms all three days -- mainly in the afternoon and early evening.

High temperatures will be much lower Sunday and Monday with the increased cloud cover and rain chances. Temps will then come back up a bit into the middle to upper 80s as next week moves along.

Total rain through early next week will amount to 2" or so for most.
Total rain through early next week will amount to 2" or so for most.(WSFA 12 News)

