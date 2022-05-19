Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Former Montgomery officer continues to seek appeal from behind bars

Ex-Montgomery officer Aaron “Cody” Smith turned himself in just before midnight to the...
Ex-Montgomery officer Aaron “Cody” Smith turned himself in just before midnight to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Detention Facility.((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Supreme Court has ruled on one of two legal petitions regarding the conviction and appeal of former Montgomery police officer Aaron Cody Smith.

Smith was convicted in early 2020 of manslaughter for the on-duty shooting death of Gregory Gunn in 2016.

Smith’s attorneys filed two petitions with the state supreme court in recent months. One was regarding his bond. The other was asking the high court to consider his appeal.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office confirmed Thursday that the Supreme Court has dismissed Smith’s petition seeking bond while his appeal is pending. However, the high court continues to consider his petition for appeal.

Smith turned himself in a week ago and is currently being held in state custody at Limestone Correctional Center.

He was sentenced to 14 years in prison after his conviction.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlito's Mexican Grill on Minnie Brown Road in Montgomery has been ordered closed for the...
Montgomery restaurant forced closed for second time in a year
A man was seriously injured in a shooting near Jackson Hospital Tuesday.
Man found shot near Montgomery hospital in life-threatening condition
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
Prattville City Councilman Marcus Jackson was arrested on a misdemeanor menacing charge.
Prattville city councilman arrested
The Montgomery Police Department has identified the suspect arrested following a Wednesday...
Suspect identified after Wednesday Montgomery robbery arrest

Latest News

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has apologized for comments made regarding name, image and...
‘That was a mistake and I apologize’: Coach Saban apologizes for comments made on NIL
Once an independent candidate, Chad Chig Martin is now on the democratic ticket in the...
Alabama’s Gubernatorial candidate profiles: Chad Chig Martin
Web Extra: Alabama gubernatorial candidate Chad ‘Chig’ Martin
Web Extra: Alabama gubernatorial candidate Chad Chig Martin
AEA to file lawsuit on behalf of 2 Chilton Co. School System employees
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Arthur Kennedy it’s his agenda that will move Alabama into...
Alabama’s gubernatorial candidate profiles: Arthur Kennedy