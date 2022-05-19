Former Montgomery officer continues to seek appeal from behind bars

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Supreme Court has ruled on one of two legal petitions regarding the conviction and appeal of former Montgomery police officer Aaron Cody Smith.

Smith was convicted in early 2020 of manslaughter for the on-duty shooting death of Gregory Gunn in 2016.

Smith’s attorneys filed two petitions with the state supreme court in recent months. One was regarding his bond. The other was asking the high court to consider his appeal.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office confirmed Thursday that the Supreme Court has dismissed Smith’s petition seeking bond while his appeal is pending. However, the high court continues to consider his petition for appeal.

Smith turned himself in a week ago and is currently being held in state custody at Limestone Correctional Center.

He was sentenced to 14 years in prison after his conviction.

