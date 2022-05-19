Greenville man gets 40-year prison sentence for child sex crimes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 36-year-old Greenville man will spend the next 40 years in federal prison after being convicted on multiple child sex crimes, according to U.S Attorney Sandra J. Stewart and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Special Agent in Charge Paul W. Brown.

Rocky Shay Franklin learned his fate Tuesday, which also includes registration as a sex offender and lifetime supervised release once his prison sentence ends.

The investigation against Franklin started in 2019 when law enforcement got multiple reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that identified an IP address associated with suspected online child porn activity.

A check of the IP address found it to be connected to a Greenville home, prompting police to deem Franklin a person of interest. Multiple electronic devices were seized and searched, ultimately confirming the suspect’s involvement in the crimes.

During a July 2021 plea hearing, Franklin pleaded guilty to two counts of the sexual exploitation of a child, one count of advertising child pornography, and two counts of distribution of child pornography.

“Protecting children from exploitation by predators is one of law enforcement’s most important responsibilities,” stated U.S. Attorney Stewart. “Producing and trading in child pornography is a particularly devastating crime because it robs children of their innocence and inflicts long lasting harm. Although my office can never fully repair the damage inflicted by these predators, we can ensure that justice is served on those who commit these terrible crimes. I applaud the efforts of all the agencies involved in investigating this case for identifying Franklin’s criminal activity and putting a stop to it before more children were victimized.”

“Today’s sentence ensures Rocky Shay Franklin will be unable to harm children in our community for a very long time, and we hope his victims will be able to recover from the emotional scars left by his actions,” stated Special Agent in Charge Brown. “The FBI will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to investigate and bring to justice those intent on harming children.”

