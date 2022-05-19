Guest Editorial: Get out and vote on May 24!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hi, it’s Montgomery County Probate Judge J C Love here.

I know you all have seen them. The signs are everywhere. From the statehouse to the school board, yard signs dot the local landscape as we move ever closer to Alabama’s May 24 primary.

Often these signs are the only place you’ll see the candidate’s names until you cast your ballot on election day.

And, although the higher-profile races like Governor, U.S. Congress, and Senate dominate the airwaves, it is the city, county, and school board races that have a far greater impact on our everyday lives. These are the people that influence everything from public education, crime, the safety of our neighborhoods to the future of business development in our communities.

So, that’s why it’s so important that you turn out to vote on May 24. Please visit the Montgomery Election Center’s website at montgomeryvotesal.gov or download our mobile app to view sample ballots, to locate your polling location, and to view polling precinct wait times on election day.

Please familiarize yourself with the races and the candidates on the ballot in preparation for the election. And I hope to see everyone at the polls.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.