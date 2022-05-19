Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

‘I don’t even make a million’ | Coach Prime addresses Saban’s comments about paying recruit

Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders calls out to his players during the first half of an...
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders calls out to his players during the first half of an NCAA college football against Edward Waters in Jackson, Miss., Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The game marks Sanders inaugural collegiate head coaching debut. Jackson State won 53-0. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Anthony Warren and Trey Mongrue
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coach Prime and Travis Hunter have sounded off on social media about claims that the recruit received $1 million to play at Jackson State University.

“I don’t even make a million! Lolololol,” Coach Deion Sanders said.

“I got a mil? But my mom still stay in a 3 (bedroom) house with five kids,” Hunter said in response.

The two took to Twitter to respond to Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s claims that Jackson State paid Hunter, the top-rated high-school football player and Georgia native, seven figures to play for the Tigers.

“We have a rule right now that said you cannot use name, image, and likeness to entice a player to come to your school,” the Associated Press reported Saban saying. “Jackson State paid a guy a million dollars last year that was a really good Division I player to come to school. It was in the paper and they bragged about it. Nobody did anything about it.”

Saban, who has won six national titles leading the Crimson Tide, was addressing changes in recruiting brought about by NIL, which allows student-athletes to earn money for use of their names, images, and likenesses.

He said that rule allowed Jackson State to land Hunter, the nation’s top high school football player, who previously was going to play for Florida State.

The announcement that Hunter flipped was yet another major win for the Tigers program, which has been boosted during Sanders’ tenure.

Last year, Jackson State won the SWAC and played in the 2021 Celebration Bowl, falling to South Carolina State.

Sanders said he learned about Saban’s comments after his son Shedeur, JSU’s starting quarterback, sent him a copy of the article mentioning them.

“You best believe I will address that LIE Coach Saban told tomorrow,” he wrote. “We as a PEOPLE don’t have to pay our PEOPLE to play with our PEOPLE.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has apologized for comments made regarding name, image and...
‘That was a mistake and I apologize’: Coach Saban apologizes for comments made on NIL
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher
“Despicable.” Jimbo Fisher addresses accusations by Alabama coach Nick Saban
Suqoiya Weaver, 31, (L) and Mondarius Logan, 37, (R) are charged with first-degree robbery.
Man, woman charged in Montgomery robbery
Carlito's Mexican Grill on Minnie Brown Road in Montgomery has been ordered closed for the...
Montgomery restaurant forced closed for second time in a year
Irish Bred Pub in downtown Montgomery announced it's closing its doors.
Irish Bred Pub closes in downtown Montgomery

Latest News

The Montgomery Biscuits says multiple cases of COVID-19 among its players and coaches has...
COVID forces Montgomery Biscuits to cancel series matchups with Blue Wahoos
Heavy police presence near Spencer Ave. in Auburn; Drake Middle School on lockdown
Police investigating after man injured in shooting near Hwy. 280 in Phenix City
Ala. Sec. of State John Merrill
AL Sec. of State: Virginia PAC spent over $500K for anti-Kay Ivey commercials
Graduation caps
PHOTOS: Share a picture of your special graduate!