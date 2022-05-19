Man charged with assault in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man with assault following a shooting Tuesday.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Fray McCoy, 58, is charged with second-degree assault following a shooting that happened around 2 p.m. in the 5100 block of Carmichael Road. An arrest affidavit said the incident happened in the parking lot near the Budget Inn.

Court records indicate McCoy shot the victim in the leg with a handgun, causing non-life threatening injuries.

McCoy was taken into custody Wednesday and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility. He was placed under a $5,000 bail but has since been released.

