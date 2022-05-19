Man, woman charged in Montgomery robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police have charged two suspects with robbery after an incident Monday at a Montgomery business.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Mondarius Logan, 37, and Suqoiya Weaver, 31, are charged with first-degree robbery.

Coleman said the robbery happened around 4:20 p.m. in the 3200 block of Atlanta Highway. An arrest affidavit shows it took place at the Express Tire Service center.

According to court records, Weaver demanded money from two victims while Logan made gestures to his waistband. The victims told officers the gesture gave them the impression Logan was armed. Fearing for their safety, the victims gave the money to the suspects.

Coleman said Logan and Weaver were identified as the suspects and were taken into custody Wednesday. Both were placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $60,000 bail each.

