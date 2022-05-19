Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Man, woman charged in Montgomery robbery

Suqoiya Weaver, 31, (L) and Mondarius Logan, 37, (R) are charged with first-degree robbery.
Suqoiya Weaver, 31, (L) and Mondarius Logan, 37, (R) are charged with first-degree robbery.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police have charged two suspects with robbery after an incident Monday at a Montgomery business.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Mondarius Logan, 37, and Suqoiya Weaver, 31, are charged with first-degree robbery.

Coleman said the robbery happened around 4:20 p.m. in the 3200 block of Atlanta Highway. An arrest affidavit shows it took place at the Express Tire Service center.

According to court records, Weaver demanded money from two victims while Logan made gestures to his waistband. The victims told officers the gesture gave them the impression Logan was armed. Fearing for their safety, the victims gave the money to the suspects.

Coleman said Logan and Weaver were identified as the suspects and were taken into custody Wednesday. Both were placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $60,000 bail each.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlito's Mexican Grill on Minnie Brown Road in Montgomery has been ordered closed for the...
Montgomery restaurant forced closed for second time in a year
A man was seriously injured in a shooting near Jackson Hospital Tuesday.
Man found shot near Montgomery hospital in life-threatening condition
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
Prattville City Councilman Marcus Jackson was arrested on a misdemeanor menacing charge.
Prattville city councilman arrested
Despite the plateau, numerous Alabama counties are being labeled as having “high” community...
ADPH: 15 Alabama counties have ‘high community transmission’ of COVID-19

Latest News

The Montgomery Police Department has identified the suspect arrested following a Wednesday...
Suspect identified after Wednesday Montgomery robbery arrest
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher on LSU
“Despicable.” Jimbo Fisher addresses accusations by Alabama coach Nick Saban
File image
Man charged with assault in Montgomery shooting
Shelves typically stocked with baby formula sit mostly empty at a store in San Antonio,...
Lawmakers grill FDA commissioner over baby formula shortage