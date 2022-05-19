Advertise
Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts “Got the Power: Boomboxes” sculpture nears completion

A new sculpture using boomboxes is set to unveil at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts.
A new sculpture using boomboxes is set to unveil at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts.((Source: Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts))
By Bethany Davis
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new sculpture using boomboxes is set to unveil at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts.

“Got the Power: Boomboxes” is set to officially open to the public in the John & Joyce Caddell Sculpture Garden Saturday!

According to MMFA, the sculpture is part of a series by the artist, Bayete Ross Smith. The sculpture is a 14-foot tall, 8-foot-wide tower constructed from hundreds of boomboxes.

MMFA said about 500 boomboxes and hundreds of cassette tapes were collected to create this piece.

The idea, according to MMFA, is to explore how boomboxes have been an essential element in urban communities and popular culture.

Once complete, the sculpture will broadcast an audio story and oral history of the capital city.

Smith has completed similar projects across the country. You can learn more about the art and the artist at mmfa.org/sculpture/got-the-power-boomboxes/.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

