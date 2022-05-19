Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Suspect in April Montgomery armed robbery case arrested

Lance McCullough is charged with first-degree robbery following an April incident in Montgomery.
Lance McCullough is charged with first-degree robbery following an April incident in Montgomery.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been arrested and charged after allegedly robbing someone of their cellphone while armed with a gun.

Court documents indicate the suspect, Lance McCullough, 32, robbed the victim on the afternoon of Sunday, April 24.

Filings state the robbery happened in the 4900 block of Plaza Drive, the address of the Park Towne Plaza Apartments.

McCullough is said to have also struck the victim in the side of the head with the gun.

He has since been arrested and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a first-degree robbery charge. Bail was set at $60,000.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlito's Mexican Grill on Minnie Brown Road in Montgomery has been ordered closed for the...
Montgomery restaurant forced closed for second time in a year
A man was seriously injured in a shooting near Jackson Hospital Tuesday.
Man found shot near Montgomery hospital in life-threatening condition
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
Prattville City Councilman Marcus Jackson was arrested on a misdemeanor menacing charge.
Prattville city councilman arrested
The Montgomery Police Department has identified the suspect arrested following a Wednesday...
Suspect identified after Wednesday Montgomery robbery arrest

Latest News

You Decide 2022
Katie Britt, Gov. Kay Ivey lead in exclusive new Gray TV/Ala. Daily News poll
Shelves typically stocked with baby formula sit mostly empty at a store in San Antonio,...
FDA head: Baby formula factory could reopen by next week
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher
“Despicable.” Jimbo Fisher addresses accusations by Alabama coach Nick Saban
Suqoiya Weaver, 31, (L) and Mondarius Logan, 37, (R) are charged with first-degree robbery.
Man, woman charged in Montgomery robbery