Suspect in April Montgomery armed robbery case arrested

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been arrested and charged after allegedly robbing someone of their cellphone while armed with a gun.

Court documents indicate the suspect, Lance McCullough, 32, robbed the victim on the afternoon of Sunday, April 24.

Filings state the robbery happened in the 4900 block of Plaza Drive, the address of the Park Towne Plaza Apartments.

McCullough is said to have also struck the victim in the side of the head with the gun.

He has since been arrested and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a first-degree robbery charge. Bail was set at $60,000.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.